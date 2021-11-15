World Cord Blood Day: New mothers can save lives after giving birth

(WKRG) — World Cord Blood Day is Nov. 15, and Lifesouth Community Blood Centers is reminding new mothers that they have the opportunity to save lives by making the choice to donate their umbilical cord blood to a cord blood bank after giving birth.

LifeSouth Cord Blood Bank (part of LifeSouth Community Blood Centers) is working to raise awareness of this opportunity.

Cord blood transplants can help treat more than 80 blood cancers, genetic diseases, and immune system and metabolic disorders, including leukemia, lymphoma, and sickle cell anemia.

LifeSouth collects cord blood donations at Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital, and USA Children’s & Women’s Hospitals.

“Donating blood with LifeSouth can help save lives right here in this community; similarly, cord blood donation is a selfless and impactful way to give the gift of life,” LifeSouth President and CEO Kim Kinsell said in a press release. “As we continue to navigate the devastating effects of the pandemic on public health and the national blood supply, those who donate cord blood at this time are providing essential life-saving support for their communities.”

During a cord blood donation, a medical professional collects the stem cell-rich blood from the umbilical cord after delivery. The process is painless for both the mother and child. There is no fee associated with donating cord blood.

