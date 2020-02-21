STD rate among oldest Americans skyrockets

A study released Thursday indicates older Americans are seeing the highest increases of common sexually transmitted diseases and infections, and STDs have reached historic highs in the U.S.

Among the states whose elderly populations are seeing the greatest jumps in STD figures – Florida.

TheSeniorList.com studied data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis all rose between 2014 and 2018. Nationally, adults 55 and over saw the highest increase in rates of the STDs among any age group in the past five years. While the STD rate among those 15-19 went up 19.1-percent, and those 20-24 went up 21.4-percent, it skyrocketed 107.3-percent among those 55 and older!

While they tend not to have the highest current prevalence of any of these infections, the increases seen among adults nearing retirement age are a major cause for concern. Doctors worry about the rise in STDs in more elderly Americans as they are much more likely to experience other serious illnesses, such as heart disease and cancer.

Florida’s STD rate increase for those 55 and older, was 148.2-percent, behind only the District of Columbia, New York, and Maryland. Mississippi’s elderly STD rate jump was 19th (85.2-percent) and Alabama’s was 24th (70.2-percent).

See the full report here