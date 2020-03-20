Many people are working from home for the first time, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. UAB wellness specialist Riley Thornton, a registered dietitian, recommends six ways to stay well while working from home and practicing social distancing.
- Schedule movement breaks and lunchtime with calendar invitations.
Send yourself calendar invitations to remind you to take a few laps down the hall or eat a healthy lunch.
- Do not deviate too much from your normal eating routine.
It is important that your eating habits stay stable even though the workplace changes. Focus on a variety of foods, balance consumption, practice moderation.
- Create a menu and stick to it.
- Get some exercise! Even indoors.
There are many exercises to be done inside the home, and for time periods ranging from five to 25 minutes or longer.
- Go outdoors if you can.
Get some Vitamin D, which is essential for strong bones because it helps the body use calcium, Thornton recommends a solo walk, run or bike ride around your neighborhood
- Practice mindfulness to stave off feeling overwhelmed.
Try unplugging from social media if you feel inundated with information or bad news
Click here for more