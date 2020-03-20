In this March 11, 2020, photo, Lindsay Garfield, Finance Director at SquareFoot, which helps companies find office space, works from home in New York. Authorities from New York to California have called on employers to allow those who can to work from home in a bid to slow the spread of the virus. Garfield said she gets more done without the constant office interruptions. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Many people are working from home for the first time, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. UAB wellness specialist Riley Thornton, a registered dietitian, recommends six ways to stay well while working from home and practicing social distancing.

Schedule movement breaks and lunchtime with calendar invitations.

Send yourself calendar invitations to remind you to take a few laps down the hall or eat a healthy lunch. Do not deviate too much from your normal eating routine.

It is important that your eating habits stay stable even though the workplace changes. Focus on a variety of foods, balance consumption, practice moderation. Create a menu and stick to it. Get some exercise! Even indoors.

There are many exercises to be done inside the home, and for time periods ranging from five to 25 minutes or longer. Go outdoors if you can.

Get some Vitamin D, which is essential for strong bones because it helps the body use calcium, Thornton recommends a solo walk, run or bike ride around your neighborhood Practice mindfulness to stave off feeling overwhelmed.

Try unplugging from social media if you feel inundated with information or bad news

