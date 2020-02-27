Spring Hill College issues statement on coronovirus, school monitoring CDC updates

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials at Spring Hill College sent out a notice to students, faculty and staff – assuring them they are monitoring important updates regarding the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

Auburn released a statement regarding coronavirus as well.

Below is the unedited press release from Spring Hill College.

Spring Hill College is closely monitoring the emerging public health issue regarding the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The College is staying current with information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as information from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

Our goal is to provide timely, relevant communications on the situation, while following the necessary precautions outlined by these health departments.

To date, there are no confirmed or suspected cases of the virus at the College or in the state of Alabama.

Spring Hill College also operates a satellite campus based in Bologna, Italy. You may have seen news reports about other colleges canceling their student-abroad programs as a result of this virus. We continue to review the situation in real-time and will take the appropriate actions and precautions for our students to ensure their safety and health.

If the situation changes here on campus or in Bologna, we will provide the necessary information to students, faculty, staff, families and other College entities immediately. The College has a complete plan in place for this kind of health crisis.

Because we are currently in the midst of cold and flu season, it’s important to take reasonable precautions to minimize the spread of all respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth with a tissue or the crook of your elbow.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should call their primary care physician immediately for direction. Greater Mobile Urgent Care (4402 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36608) across the street from the College accepts students as patients – the Wellness Center is not equipped for flu-like treatment. Please notify the Office of Student Affairs at studentaffairs@shc.edu for further assistance.

Spring Hill College