‘Quarantine Quarrels!’ Are relationships getting worse during stay at home orders?

Survey shows people think the coronavirus crisis will lead to more divorces

Are “quarantine quarrels” becoming common as couples stay home together during coronavirus pandemic? A new study indictes that might be the case.

A survey conducted this week by TruePublic, asked people aged 16-35 about their relationships and found 57% think divorce rates will increase after the outbreak. 32% of young people say they are seeing their relationships get worse, while only 15% are seeing their relationships get better.

TruePublic is a mobile opinion platform. Its app has 200,000 downloads and receives 2 million opinions from Gen Z’s and millennials every month.