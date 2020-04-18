New COVID-19 cases for Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Health Department has released updated statistics regarding the number of COVID-19 cases in Mobile County.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mobile County now stands at 637, with 68 people currently hospitalized and 18 reported deaths. The majority of those deaths were among people ages 52 through 83, and a majority of those were African-American males, each with underlying medical conditions.

The number of the cases were pretty evenly distributed in the zip codes throughout Mobile County.

