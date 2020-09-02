New COVID-19 cases down in Mobile County from last month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fewer people tested positive for COVID-19 in August in Mobile County than in July, according to the latest figures from the Mobile County Health Department. 4,163 people tested positive in August, down from 4,529 in July — representing a drop of 8 percent. New hospitalizations also dropped from more than 1,000 in July to 410 in August.
Age group percentages held fairly steady in August, with the 25-49 age group leading the way, followed by those 24 and under. Infants and small children are still contracting coronavirus in Mobile County: 107 last month after 123 in July.
A majority of COVID-19 cases in August, where the race of the patient was known, were African-American: 54.4-percent. 36-percent of the Mobile County population is black.
A month-by-month comparison
AUGUST
Total Cases: 4,163
24 and under: 26.9%
25-49: 37.2%
50-64: 19.7%
65 and older: 16.2%
White: 43.7%
Black: 54.4%
Other: 1.9%
JULY
Total Cases: 4,529
24 and under: 23.8%
25-49:39.5%
50-64: 20.2%
65 and older: 16.4%
White: 42.2%
Black: 56.3%
Other: 1.1%
JUNE
Total Cases: 1,408
24 and under: 28.8%
25-49: 39.3%
50-64: 20%
65 and older: 12.8%
White: 32.9%
Black: 66.1%
Other: 1.0%
MAY
Total Cases: 1,195
24 and under: 18.6%
25-49: 36.9%
50-64: 23.1%
65 and older: 21.4%
White: 29.7%
Black: 70.3%
Other: 0%
MAR-APRIL
Total Cases: 1,058
24 and under: 9.1%
25-49: 36.8%
50-64: 27.0%
65 and older: 26.9%
White: 40.4%
Black: 58.4%
Other: 1.2%
OVERALL
Total Cases: 12,353
24 and under: 23.6%
25-49: 38.2%
50-64: 20.7%
65 and older: 17.5%
White: 39.4%
Black: 59.1%
Other: 1.5%
