New COVID-19 cases down in Mobile County from last month

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fewer people tested positive for COVID-19 in August in Mobile County than in July, according to the latest figures from the Mobile County Health Department. 4,163 people tested positive in August, down from 4,529 in July — representing a drop of 8 percent. New hospitalizations also dropped from more than 1,000 in July to 410 in August.

Age group percentages held fairly steady in August, with the 25-49 age group leading the way, followed by those 24 and under. Infants and small children are still contracting coronavirus in Mobile County: 107 last month after 123 in July.

A majority of COVID-19 cases in August, where the race of the patient was known, were African-American: 54.4-percent. 36-percent of the Mobile County population is black.

A month-by-month comparison

AUGUST

Total Cases: 4,163

24 and under: 26.9%

25-49: 37.2%

50-64: 19.7%

65 and older: 16.2%

White: 43.7%

Black: 54.4%

Other: 1.9%

JULY

Total Cases: 4,529

24 and under: 23.8%

25-49:39.5%

50-64: 20.2%

65 and older: 16.4%

White: 42.2%

Black: 56.3%

Other: 1.1%

JUNE

Total Cases: 1,408

24 and under: 28.8%

25-49: 39.3%

50-64: 20%

65 and older: 12.8%

White: 32.9%

Black: 66.1%

Other: 1.0%

MAY

Total Cases: 1,195

24 and under: 18.6%

25-49: 36.9%

50-64: 23.1%

65 and older: 21.4%

White: 29.7%

Black: 70.3%

Other: 0%

MAR-APRIL

Total Cases: 1,058

24 and under: 9.1%

25-49: 36.8%

50-64: 27.0%

65 and older: 26.9%

White: 40.4%

Black: 58.4%

Other: 1.2%

OVERALL

Total Cases: 12,353

24 and under: 23.6%

25-49: 38.2%

50-64: 20.7%

65 and older: 17.5%

White: 39.4%

Black: 59.1%

Other: 1.5%

LATEST STORIES