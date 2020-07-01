Month by month look at Mobile County’s COVID-19 cases

More people test positive in June but far fewer are hospitalized or die

More people got coronavirus in Mobile County in June than any previous month, but fewer people required hospitalization, and far fewer people died.

1,472 people tested positive for COVID-19 in June, an increase of 301 cases from May, but hospitalizations dropped by 39, and deaths by 43 from the previous months.

Those trends are likely a direct result of more young people and fewer elderly people testing postive. 58 children age four and under tested positive in June – representing 3.7-percent of total cases. A quarter of all cases were people age five to 24. People 65 and older represented just 12.7-percent of cases.

June

New cases: 1,472

Hospitalizations: 61

Deaths: 18

May

New cases: 1,171

Hospitalizations: 100

Deaths: 61

April

New cases: 1,030

Hospitalizations: 126

Deaths: 55

March

New cases: 52

Hospitalizations: 12

Deaths: 2