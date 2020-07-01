Month by month look at Mobile County’s COVID-19 cases

More people got coronavirus in Mobile County in June than any previous month, but fewer people required hospitalization, and far fewer people died.
1,472 people tested positive for COVID-19 in June, an increase of 301 cases from May, but hospitalizations dropped by 39, and deaths by 43 from the previous months.
Those trends are likely a direct result of more young people and fewer elderly people testing postive. 58 children age four and under tested positive in June – representing 3.7-percent of total cases. A quarter of all cases were people age five to 24. People 65 and older represented just 12.7-percent of cases.
June
New cases: 1,472
Hospitalizations: 61
Deaths: 18
May
New cases: 1,171
Hospitalizations: 100
Deaths: 61
April
New cases: 1,030
Hospitalizations: 126
Deaths: 55
March
New cases: 52
Hospitalizations: 12
Deaths: 2