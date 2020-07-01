Month by month look at Mobile County’s COVID-19 cases

Health

More people test positive in June but far fewer are hospitalized or die

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More people got coronavirus in Mobile County in June than any previous month, but fewer people required hospitalization, and far fewer people died.

1,472 people tested positive for COVID-19 in June, an increase of 301 cases from May, but hospitalizations dropped by 39, and deaths by 43 from the previous months.

Those trends are likely a direct result of more young people and fewer elderly people testing postive. 58 children age four and under tested positive in June – representing 3.7-percent of total cases. A quarter of all cases were people age five to 24. People 65 and older represented just 12.7-percent of cases.

June
New cases: 1,472
Hospitalizations: 61
Deaths: 18

May
New cases: 1,171
Hospitalizations: 100
Deaths: 61

April
New cases: 1,030
Hospitalizations: 126
Deaths: 55

March
New cases: 52
Hospitalizations: 12
Deaths: 2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories