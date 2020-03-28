Mobile hospitals have less than 1,700 beds

Health

The four hospitals typically operate at 75-percent capacity

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With health experts predicting that hospitals will soon be filled with COVID-19 patients, what is the capacity of Mobile’s hospitals to handle the onslaught?

According to their websites, Mobile hospitals have the following number of beds:

Mobile Infirmary, 669
USA University Hospital, 406
Providence, 349
Springhill Medical, 263

That’s a total of 1,687. According to the Mobile County Health Dept., Mobile’s hospitals typically operate at 75-percent capacity.

According to ModernHealthCare.com, Alabama’s 90 hospitals have almost 16,000 beds, but only 1,100 intensive care beds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories