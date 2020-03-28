Mobile hospitals have less than 1,700 beds

The four hospitals typically operate at 75-percent capacity

With health experts predicting that hospitals will soon be filled with COVID-19 patients, what is the capacity of Mobile’s hospitals to handle the onslaught?

According to their websites, Mobile hospitals have the following number of beds:

Mobile Infirmary, 669

USA University Hospital, 406

Providence, 349

Springhill Medical, 263

That’s a total of 1,687. According to the Mobile County Health Dept., Mobile’s hospitals typically operate at 75-percent capacity.

According to ModernHealthCare.com, Alabama’s 90 hospitals have almost 16,000 beds, but only 1,100 intensive care beds.