Mobile hospitals have less than 1,700 beds

With health experts predicting that hospitals will soon be filled with COVID-19 patients, what is the capacity of Mobile’s hospitals to handle the onslaught?
According to their websites, Mobile hospitals have the following number of beds:
Mobile Infirmary, 669
USA University Hospital, 406
Providence, 349
Springhill Medical, 263
That’s a total of 1,687. According to the Mobile County Health Dept., Mobile’s hospitals typically operate at 75-percent capacity.
According to ModernHealthCare.com, Alabama’s 90 hospitals have almost 16,000 beds, but only 1,100 intensive care beds.