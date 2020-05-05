Mobile COVID cases continue to hit elderly and African-Americans hardest

Women more likely to get coronavirus and be hospitalized, men more likely to die

As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, Mobile County had recorded a state high number of COVID-19 cases and deaths: 1,222 and 66 respectively.

Earlier Monday, the Mobile County Health Depatment released information about the first 1,204 cases and 63 deaths.

Women remain far more likely to test positive for COVID-19, and more likely to be hospitalized, but far less likely to die. Females represent 60.4-percent of overall cases, 52.4-percent of those hospitalized, but just 41.2-percent of deaths.

Of cases in Mobile County with a known race of the patient, 60-percent are African-American. Of those hospitalized due to coronavirus, 63.2-percent are black. Of the COVOD-19 fatalities, 59.3-percent were African-American. Mobile County’s overall black population is 36-percent.

Of all cases, people 65 years old and older represent 26.3-percent of positive tests, byt 66.6-percent of those hospitalized. The MCHD did not give an age breakdown of those killed by COVID-19 but said all were between 35 and 98 years old.