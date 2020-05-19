Mobile Baykeeper is hosting Bay Dash Virtual Race

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Baykeeper has postponed their Grandman Triathlon fundraiser until September because of COVID-19, but in the meantime, they are holding a virtual Bay Dash race.

Casi Callaway with Mobile Baykeeper says, “Folks will run and/or run and bike 5K, 10K or the run and bike version of that. You can run, walk or bike your race anytime between May 30, 2020, and June 20, 2020, and log your times.” Casi says that you can do it on your time schedule. The fastest reported winners will get prizes.

Mobile Baykeeper does encourage you to get out and explore during your race. You can use their nature and education resources online to find new places.

You can register at mobilebaykeeper.org/baydash, but you log your time on Active.com.

All proceeds go to Mobile Baykeeper and their efforts for clean air, clean water, healthy communities, to inform about safe swim spots and pollution reports.

“We are making sure people can get outside and enjoy the great outdoors of coastal Alabama because that is where you are going to find both physical and mental health.”

