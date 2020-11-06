Mobile and Baldwin counties back in ‘very high risk’ category for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile and Baldwin counties are now back in the “very high risk” category of COVID-19 as of Nov 6, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The ADPH recommends counties in the “very high risk” category do the following:

Wear face coverings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Even when visiting family or friends, wear face coverings when within 6 feet of people outside your household.

Avoid all unnecessary travel. If you must travel, avoid crowded areas if possible.

Telework if possible. If not, maintain a 6-foot distance from others and wear face coverings at work.

Takeout, pickup or delivery from restaurants is strongly encouraged rather than dining in.

Avoid groups of more than 20 people.

Avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes or other residential care facilities.

Worship online or keep 6-foot distances between people of different households.

Children with COVID-19 should stay home or be sent home for school or child care if showing symptoms. Limit public interaction between children and do not allow children on public playgrounds.

Last week, as of Oct. 30, Mobile County was in the “moderate risk” category and Baldwin County was in the “high risk” category.

As of Nov. 6, Baldwin County has 6,019 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 79 confirmed deaths. Mobile County has 14,666 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 319 confirmed deaths.

