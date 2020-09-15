Mississippians least likely to get vaccinated

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Alex Azar, the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced that pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall, due to a federal order that will temporarily preempt pharmacy restrictions in 22 states. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Mississippi is the state where residents are the least likely to get vaccinated. That is the finding of a new study by the personal finance website WalletHub.

The survey was based on 18 metrics including share of vaccinated children, share of people without health insurance, and presence of reported measles outbreaks.

Mississippi was last for teens and children vaccination rates, and last for adult vaccination rates. It was last for percentage of children who have gotten the Meningitis ACWY vaccine, last for percentage of children who have gotten the HPV vaccine and second to last for percentage of children who have gotten flu shots.

For adults, Mississippians were last in getting shingles vaccinations and tetanus vaccinations.

Alabama ranked as the 39th most vaccinated state and Florida was 41st.

See the whole study here.

LATEST STORIES