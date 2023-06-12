JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Father’s Day approaches on Sunday, Men’s Health Week started on Monday to highlight the health of men – and Dad – almost a week early.

On average, men will live to see six fewer Father’s Days than women, as their life expectancy is 5.8 years shorter, according to the CDC. The purpose of this week is to encourage men to live healthier lives to defy what the statistics said.

According to the CDC, the three leading causes of death for men and women are heart disease, cancer, and COVID-19. However, statistics show that women, on average, take better care of themselves.

13.1% of adult men smoke cigarettes as opposed to 10.1% of adult women

11.5% of men over 65 do not have health insurance coverage, and 8.6% of women do not

30.9% of men have binged drank at least once in the last year, versus 19.8% of women

51.9% of all men have or are taking medicine for high blood pressure, as opposed to 45.2% of women

In 2021, approximately 22.8 men per 100,000 died by suicide compared to 5.7 women per 100,000

Compared to women, men are 29% more likely to smoke. Compared to women, men over 65 are 34% more likely not to have health insurance. Men are 56% more likely to binge drink and are 15% more likely to have high blood pressure. Lastly, men are 400% more likely to commit suicide than women.

The first tip for men -and dads- to stay healthy for many Father’s Days to come is to stay informed about their health. Men have decreased health literacy as opposed to women. Studies have shown a correlation between overall health and health literacy.

This can be best through a relationship with a doctor or a trusted medical professional. Doing this is especially important for men of color, as almost 2/3 do not get regular health screenings. Adjusting lifestyle, eating, and drinking habits will also help improve overall health.

A second tip is to exercise regularly. Men are statistically 39% more likely than women to meet federally recommended guidelines for exercise. However, this does not mean most meet this benchmark, as more than seven out of 10 men don’t. Experts recommended 150-300 minutes of moderate activity or 75-150 minutes of intense physical activity each week to help stay healthy.

Lastly, a focus on mental health is often overlooked but critical. Every year, more than 40 million Americans struggle with mental illness. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, one in 10 men experience depression or anxiety, but less than half seek treatment. According to the CDC, 80% of all people who commit suicide are men. If you or someone you know is at risk for immediate self-harm, call or text 988.

For those still looking for a present for themselves or others this Father’s Day, the gift of health always works.