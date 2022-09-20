MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Did you know that September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month? Watch the video above as WKRG News 5 is joined by Radiation Oncologist Dr. Joseph Jones, M.D. from USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute to talk about prostate cancer awareness.
Dr. Jones will be answering these questions:
- How common is prostate cancer?
- What are the symptoms associated with prostate cancer?
- When should a man start screening and how often should that take place?
- What are the treatment options?