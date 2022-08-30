MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Tammy Doherty RNC-MNN, IBCLC, from USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital, joined WKRG News 5 to talk about new national breastfeeding recommendations.
Watch the video above for answers to these questions:
- Why is it so important for mothers to breastfeed or provide breast milk for their baby?
- What are the current recommendations on how long a mother should breastfeed?
- It’s important that hospitals implement maternity care practices that support breastfeeding. Your hospital recently received the IBCLC Care Award for the third time. What does that mean?