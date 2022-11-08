MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —WKRG is joined today by Neurologist and Director of the Neuroimmunology and Multiple Sclerosis Clinic Dr. William Kilgo from USA Health to answer your questions about the new testing for multiple sclerosis.
Watch above as Dr. Kilgo answers the following questions:
- What is the Octave MS Disease Activity Test?
- How does this test work compared to what has been done previously?
- Does this effect how much medication a patient could need?
- Is every patient with MS able to take this test?