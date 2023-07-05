MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When it comes to celebrating the Fourth of July, lighting fireworks is a must. Dr. Maryann Mbaka, trauma and burn surgeon at University Hospital, joined WKRG to discuss possible burns and the safety measures that are needed to be taken when lighting fireworks.
Dr. Mbaka answers the following questions in the video above:
- What safety measures need to be taken when lighting fireworks?
- Why are hand burns the most severe?
- If someone does get burned while lighting fireworks, what should they do?
- When should you go to the emergency room with a burn from a firework?