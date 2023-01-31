MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —WKRG is joined today by Dr. Ann Payne-Johnson at USA Health Family Medicine to discuss diabetes drugs being used for weight loss.

Watch above for answers to the following questions:

  • How did this come about, how long has it been going on and how is it working?
  • Are there risk for someone without diabetes using this medications?
  • How is the demand for these drugs impacting patients with diabetes?
  • If someone is interested in medication to lose weight, what are the appropriate steps they should take?