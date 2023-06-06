MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Last month, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force proposed new recommendations for breast cancer screenings that suggested annual mammograms to begin at age 40.
Dr. Elizabeth Park, radiologist with USA health, joined WKRG to discuss the new recommendations for breast cancer screenings.
Dr. Park answered the following questions:
- What are the new recommendations for breast cancer screenings, and how do they differ from previous recommendations?
- What is recommended for women with dense breasts and family history who are concerned about their risk of breast cancer?
- What unique services does USA health offer for breast cancer screenings?
- Where can women find out more?