MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month WKRG goes PINK. We are joined today by USA Health Surgeon Dr. Lynn Dyess, M.D. to answer your questions about screening and breast cancer.
Watch above as Dr. Dyess answers the following questions:
- When should women start getting mammograms’?
- What are self-breast exams and are they helpful?
- What role does genetics play in breast cancer?
- If breast cancer is found, what treatments should a woman expect?
- How many times do you hear women say “I wish I would have gotten my mammogram”?