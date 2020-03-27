Mayor of Montgomery issues curfew to help prevent spread of COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed issued a curfew from 10 pm to 5 am starting Friday. The mayor said residents could be charged with a misdemeanor for violating the curfew. The punishment could range from 180 days in jail to a fine of up to $500. No word on when the curfew will end, but it would most likely last until the threat of the novel coronavirus is over.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
- San Angelo native shares her experience from quarantined Spain
- Escambia County, Fla. adding hand-washing stations for homeless amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Baldwin EMA director says medical supply levels good, for now
- Sister of Illinois’ first COVID-19 death has also died of virus
- Jenkins County Medical Center responds to COVID-19 crisis