Mayor of Montgomery issues curfew to help prevent spread of COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed issued a curfew from 10 pm to 5 am starting Friday. The mayor said residents could be charged with a misdemeanor for violating the curfew. The punishment could range from 180 days in jail to a fine of up to $500. No word on when the curfew will end, but it would most likely last until the threat of the novel coronavirus is over.

