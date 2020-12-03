Infirmary Health launches antibody infusion clinics to treat COVID-19 patients with mild, moderate symptoms

Release from Infirmary Health

MOBILE, Ala. – Infirmary Health is now offering monoclonal antibody infusion treatments for COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms as part of the Food & Drug Administration (FDA)’s Emergency Use Authorization.

Patients who meet the following criteria may qualify for the infusion therapy:

– Positive COVID-19 test

– 18 years of age or older

– Mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms

– No recent hospitalization due to COVID-19

– No oxygen supplementation

– Are within 10 days of first showing symptoms

Infirmary Health offers the monoclonal antibody therapy in an outpatient setting conveniently located on its hospital campuses in Mobile, Fairhope and Bay Minette. The treatment takes approximately two hours, and appointments are available daily. Patients who believe they may be a candidate for the treatment may contact their primary care physician for more information. Patients who do not have a primary care physician may make an appointment with Diagnostic & Medical Clinic by calling 251-435-1106 or the Thomas Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic by calling 251-279-1245.

The goal of the monoclonal antibody treatment is to reduce the risk for hospitalization in COVID-19 patients. Infirmary Health opened its outpatient infusion clinics on November 25, and to date, nearly 50 patients have been treated.

Infirmary Health’s hospitals, clinics and affiliates continue to serve the Mobile and Baldwin County communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The health system consistently pursues new treatment opportunities to care for its patients, staff and communities.

