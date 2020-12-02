‘I feel like it was a responsible thing for them to do:’ Residents react to first Mardi Gras cancellation in Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Apollo Mystic Ladies join the ever-growing list of societies to cancel for Mardi Gras 2021.

The Daphne Apollo Mystic Ladies are the first Mardi Gras society to hit the brakes on their 2021 parade and ball in Baldwin County. The group attributed the pandemic and ccurrent safer at home order to their decision.

“After much deliberation by the existing Board members and the general consensus of the membership, The Apollo’s Mystic Ladies (AML) of Daphne have made the decision to cancel the Ball and Parade scheduled for February 5th 2021. The decision to cancel is due to COVID 19 Pandemic and the required Safer at Home guidelines. This decision was a difficult one but we feel the safety of our members and our community should be our main concern.” Apollo’s Mystic Ladies statement on cancellation

We asked residents in downtown Daphne their thoughts on this cancellation, and for the most part, we got positive responses. One resident Elizabeth Hussey said, “I feel like it was a responsible thing for them to do.” She then went on to compare Mardi Gras parades seeing the same issues that came with the Fairhope Tree lighting. “The lighting of the tree was a problem in Fairhope and so I think it is just better to air on the side of caution because we want everybody to be healthy and that’s more important than a parade I think.”

