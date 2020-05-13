How one foundation is helping adults with special needs during the pandemic

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Everyone has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in one way or another with everyone’s routines being disrupted. The Exceptional Foundation Gulf Coast provides social and recreational opportunities for the special needs community of Baldwin and Mobile counties. Employees there say that routine is important for everyone, especially those with special needs.

Jennifer Flad, Executive Director at the Exceptional Foundation, says, “So what we’ve tried to do is, and I know a lot of caregivers have done as well, is try to maintain some type of routine with scheduling.” Since the Exceptional Foundation is social and hands-on, employees had to be creative with programming.

All of the participants and caretakers meet on Zoom three times per day to maintain some sort of routine. Candice Dodson, Program Director at Exceptional Foundation says “Zoom has been amazing for us, to where all of our participants are still able to get exercise, art, cooking, activities, music.”

Michelle Hamilton, a participant at the Exceptional Foundation, and her caretaker, Jenny Hamilton, say that the the online programming has been very beneficial and they really appreciate all of the effort put in from the staff.

“All the staff…They are so sweet to me. I love them… dearly,” Michelle said.

The Exceptional Foundation runs on donations to continue operating. The link to donate can be found here.

