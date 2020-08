Florida reported deaths of COVID-19 surges past 8,200

FLORIDA (WKRG) — The state of Florida has reported 8,200 deaths related to COVID-19. 8,109 are reported residence deaths. 129 are reported non-residence deaths.

Below is a break down county-by-county of confirmed cases:

Escambia County: 9,297 confirmed cases, 120 reported deaths

Santa Rosa County: 3,857 confirmed cases, 37 reported deaths

Okaloosa Count: 3,448 confirmed cases, 41 reported deaths

