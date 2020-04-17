Elderly and African-Americans hard hit by COVID-19 in Mobile County

Two-thirds of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are black

The Mobile County Health Department Friday released its latest coronavirus breakdown. The numbers show that African-Americans and the elderly remain hard hit by the COVID-19 virus.

While the State Department of Health Friday afternoon was reporting 621 positive cases in Mobile County, the MCHD’s information pertains to the first 598 cases.

Of those cases, 60-percent are female and 59-percent are African-American. Blacks make up 36-percent of the county’s population.

While 22-percent of all positive coronavirus cases in Mobile County are those 65 and older, that same age group accounts for 60-percent of those hospitalized. And while more women than men (60% to 40%) have tested positive, more men than women (58% to 42%) have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Two-thirds of the 66 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Mobile County are African-American.

While the virus is most dangerous to the elderly, 46 people age 24-and-under have tested positive for coronavirus in Mobile County. Almost half of the positive cases (46.5%) are age 49-and-under.

The Alabama Dept. of Health reports 24 deaths in Mobile County as of 4:00 p.m. Friday.

