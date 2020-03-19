Doctor offers mental health tips during quarantine

Mobile, AL – (WKRG)

During a time the federal government is encouraging social distancing and self quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a local doctor offers advice for people with underlying mental health issues.

Dr. Cindy Gibson, with AltaPointe Health suggests for people to stay informed enough to be safe but tune out media that can produce anxiety or fear and negative people. Stay engaged with positive people who share your concerns and hobbies.

For read more of her tips, see news release below.

