Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Doctor offers mental health tips during quarantine

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, AL – (WKRG)

During a time the federal government is encouraging social distancing and self quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a local doctor offers advice for people with underlying mental health issues.

Dr. Cindy Gibson, with AltaPointe Health suggests for people to stay informed enough to be safe but tune out media that can produce anxiety or fear and negative people. Stay engaged with positive people who share your concerns and hobbies.

For read more of her tips, see news release below.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories