MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Health officials have reported a critically low supply of blood and platelets. USA Health states 1.4 million Alabama residents could help, but only about 39,000 donate.

Zan Ahmed, MD, Pathologist from USA Health, joined WKRG to share why there is a shortage of blood and platelets and how to donate.

Dr. Ahmed answers the following questions in the video above:

Why is there a shortage?

What types of donations are needed?

What donation organizations are there?

What is the difference between donating blood and donating platelets?

To donate, visit www.lifesouth.org or www.redcrossblood.org, where you can find your closest donation center to make an appointment or walk in.

For more information, visit www.usahealthsystem.com/news/blood-donations-needed.