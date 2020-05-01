COVID cases in Mobile not declining

As Alabama reopens beaches and businesses, there has been no let up of COVID-19 in Mobile County. In fact, the fourth week of April was the worst of the month for new coronavirus cases.
Here is the April rundown, according to the Mobile County Health Department:
April 1-7
New cases: 124
New deaths: 3
April 8-14
New cases: 262
New deaths: 11
April 15-21
New cases: 193
New deaths: 18
April 22-28
New cases: 283
New deaths: 11.
As of Thursday evening April 30, Mobile County led the state with 55 deaths and 1057 positive cases.