COVID-19 risk factors for area cities

Study looks at hospital beds, age of population, health risks

How do our local communities fare for key risk factors for coronavirus? BestPlaces.net has released several data sets to help health professionals and policymakers gain insights into how severely COVID-19 might impact metro areas.

The study looked at population, hospitals, hospital beds, ICU beds, percent of population over 65 years, percent of population over 80 years, percent of population with poor or fair health, percent of population with diabetes, percent of population with obesity, and population density.

Mobile was better than average in the number of beds and ICU beds per capita, but worse than average for percentage of the population that’s obese. The Eastern Shore is at risk due to a high percentage of people age 65 or older, and a shortage of hospital beds.

MOBILE

Population per hospital bed: 317

Population per ICU bed: 2,639

Percentage 65 and older: 15.4

Percentage 80 and older: 3.5

Percent with diabetes: 12.6

Percent in fair or poor health: 22.4

Percent obese: 36.3

EASTERN SHORE (Daphne, Fairhope, Foley)

Population per hospital bed: 687

Population per ICU bed: 3,987

Percentage 65 and older: 19.5

Percentage 80 and older: 4.2

Percent with diabetes: 8.5

Percent in fair or poor health: 17.5

Percent obese: 31.0

PENSACOLA

Population per hospital bed: 346

Population per ICU bed: 3,505

Percentage 65 and older: 15.9

Percentage 80 and older: 3.5

Percent with diabetes: 11.1

Percent in fair or poor health: 18.1

Percent obese: 29.6

FORT WALTON-DESTIN

Population per hospital bed: 548

Population per ICU bed: 3,071

Percentage 65 and older: 16.4

Percentage 80 and older: 3.8

Percent with diabetes: 10.3

Percent in fair or poor health: 16.8

Percent obese: 28.2

GULFPORT-BILOXI

Population per hospital bed: 401

Population per ICU bed: 3,496

Percentage 65 and older: 15.0

Percentage 80 and older: 3.0

Percent with diabetes: 11.1

Percent in fair or poor health: 21.1

Percent obese: 33.5

