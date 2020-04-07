COVID-19 risk factors for area cities

How do our local communities fare for key risk factors for coronavirus? BestPlaces.net has released several data sets to help health professionals and policymakers gain insights into how severely COVID-19 might impact metro areas.
The study looked at population, hospitals, hospital beds, ICU beds, percent of population over 65 years, percent of population over 80 years, percent of population with poor or fair health, percent of population with diabetes, percent of population with obesity, and population density.
Mobile was better than average in the number of beds and ICU beds per capita, but worse than average for percentage of the population that’s obese. The Eastern Shore is at risk due to a high percentage of people age 65 or older, and a shortage of hospital beds.
MOBILE
Population per hospital bed: 317
Population per ICU bed: 2,639
Percentage 65 and older: 15.4
Percentage 80 and older: 3.5
Percent with diabetes: 12.6
Percent in fair or poor health: 22.4
Percent obese: 36.3
EASTERN SHORE (Daphne, Fairhope, Foley)
Population per hospital bed: 687
Population per ICU bed: 3,987
Percentage 65 and older: 19.5
Percentage 80 and older: 4.2
Percent with diabetes: 8.5
Percent in fair or poor health: 17.5
Percent obese: 31.0
PENSACOLA
Population per hospital bed: 346
Population per ICU bed: 3,505
Percentage 65 and older: 15.9
Percentage 80 and older: 3.5
Percent with diabetes: 11.1
Percent in fair or poor health: 18.1
Percent obese: 29.6
FORT WALTON-DESTIN
Population per hospital bed: 548
Population per ICU bed: 3,071
Percentage 65 and older: 16.4
Percentage 80 and older: 3.8
Percent with diabetes: 10.3
Percent in fair or poor health: 16.8
Percent obese: 28.2
GULFPORT-BILOXI
Population per hospital bed: 401
Population per ICU bed: 3,496
Percentage 65 and older: 15.0
Percentage 80 and older: 3.0
Percent with diabetes: 11.1
Percent in fair or poor health: 21.1
Percent obese: 33.5
See the full report here