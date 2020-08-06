COVID-19 more than triples in Mobile County from June to July

More people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mobile County in July than did in the entire pandemic period leading up to the month.
According to figures from the Mobile County Health Dept., 4,529 people tested positiove in the county in July, up from 1,408 in June.
The trend of fewer old people and many more young people testing positive also continued. 24-percent of the cases in July were people age 24 and under. 16.4-percent were people 65 and older. Through April, almost 27-percent of Mobile County’s coronavirus cases were people 65 and older, and just nine-percent were people 24 and under.
July saw the highest percentage of positive cases among white residents, 42.2-percent. Overall, 61-percent of COVID cases have been among black residents. 36-percent of the Mobile County population is African-American.
JULY
Total Cases: 4,529
24 and under: 23.8%
25-49:39.5%
50-64: 20.2%
65 and older: 16.4%
White: 42.2%
Black: 56.3%
Other: 1.1%
JUNE
Total Cases: 1,408
24 and under: 28.8%
25-49: 39.3%
50-64: 20%
65 and older: 12.8%
White: 32.9%
Black: 66.1%
Other: 1.0%
MAY
Total Cases: 1,195
24 and under: 18.6%
25-49: 36.9%
50-64: 23.1%
65 and older: 21.4%
White: 29.7%
Black: 70.3%
Other: 0%
MAR-APRIL
Total Cases: 1,058
24 and under: 9.1%
25-49: 36.8%
50-64: 27.0%
65 and older: 26.9%
White: 40.4%
Black: 58.4%
Other: 1.2%
OVERALL
Total Cases: 8,190
24 and under: 22.1%
25-49:38.7%
50-64: 21.4%
65 and older: 17.8%
White: 37.9%
Black: 61.0%
Other: 1.1%