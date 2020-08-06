COVID-19 more than triples in Mobile County from June to July

More positive cases in July than occurred from March through June

More people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mobile County in July than did in the entire pandemic period leading up to the month.

According to figures from the Mobile County Health Dept., 4,529 people tested positiove in the county in July, up from 1,408 in June.

The trend of fewer old people and many more young people testing positive also continued. 24-percent of the cases in July were people age 24 and under. 16.4-percent were people 65 and older. Through April, almost 27-percent of Mobile County’s coronavirus cases were people 65 and older, and just nine-percent were people 24 and under.

July saw the highest percentage of positive cases among white residents, 42.2-percent. Overall, 61-percent of COVID cases have been among black residents. 36-percent of the Mobile County population is African-American.

JULY

Total Cases: 4,529

24 and under: 23.8%

25-49:39.5%

50-64: 20.2%

65 and older: 16.4%

White: 42.2%

Black: 56.3%

Other: 1.1%

JUNE

Total Cases: 1,408

24 and under: 28.8%

25-49: 39.3%

50-64: 20%

65 and older: 12.8%

White: 32.9%

Black: 66.1%

Other: 1.0%

MAY

Total Cases: 1,195

24 and under: 18.6%

25-49: 36.9%

50-64: 23.1%

65 and older: 21.4%

White: 29.7%

Black: 70.3%

Other: 0%

MAR-APRIL

Total Cases: 1,058

24 and under: 9.1%

25-49: 36.8%

50-64: 27.0%

65 and older: 26.9%

White: 40.4%

Black: 58.4%

Other: 1.2%

OVERALL

Total Cases: 8,190

24 and under: 22.1%

25-49:38.7%

50-64: 21.4%

65 and older: 17.8%

White: 37.9%

Black: 61.0%

Other: 1.1%