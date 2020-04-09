Zaxby’s now offering family meals

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Zaxby’s is now offering family meals specifically designed to meet the needs of families sheltering at home. Zax Family Packs include 20 Chicken Fingerz or 30 boneless wings with shareable sides to feed four people for $24.99, available at participating locations while supplies last.

“We wanted to create an affordable meal featuring our signature menu items for families during these challenging times,” said Zach McLeroy, Zaxby’s CEO and co-founder. “Zaxby’s is always focused on bringing people together with flavorful comfort food made with uncompromising quality. Now more than ever, we’re all family.”

“Zaxby’s has been serving up premium chicken fingers and wings for 30 years. We want our guests to know we’re here for you now, and we’re not going anywhere,” McLeroy added. “We’ll weather this storm together and come through it stronger than ever.”

Zaxby’s has multiple locations along the Gulf Coast.

