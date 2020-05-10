Wuhan, China reports first new case in more than a month

(CNN) — On Sunday, the city at the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis reported its first new case since April 3. The patient is in critical condition at a hospital in Wuhan, China.

The man’s wife also tested positive for coronavirus and was reported as an asymptomatic case.

The Wuhan Health Commission says the cause of the patient’s infection is “past community infection.”

The patient lives in a neighborhood that has recorded 20 confirmed cases overall.

After testing other people in the same community, five asymptomatic patients, including the wife of the patient in critical condition, were found.

They have been sent to hospitals for medical observation.

China reopened Wuhan’s borders on April 8 after a 76-day lockdown of the city.

Wuhan has over 50,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

China’s national and local health commissions do not include asymptomatic cases in their confirmed case count.

