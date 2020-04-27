Worldwide Coronavirus confirmed cases break 3 million

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — According to the John Hopkins University and Medicine website the amount of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 3 million.

The total of confirmed cases world wide is now 3,002,303 with 208,131 deaths.

To see the latest map, click here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories