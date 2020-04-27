Worldwide Coronavirus confirmed cases break 3 million

(WKRG) — According to the John Hopkins University and Medicine website the amount of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 3 million.
The total of confirmed cases world wide is now 3,002,303 with 208,131 deaths.
To see the latest map, click here.
