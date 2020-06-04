Women now outnumber men for COVID-19 deaths in Mobile County

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

80-percent of those who have died were 65 or older, 97-percent over 50

For the first time, women now outnumber men among those killed in Mobile County by COVID-19. From the start of the pandemic, women had outnumbered men in positive cases, but had a lower mortality rate. But by the end of May, 59 women had died in Mobile County and 57 men.

One thing is clear, anyone can get COVID-19, but the odds of being hospitalized or dying increase dramatically with age. 12-percent of positive cases involve people 24 and younger, but of those 276 positive cases, just one person required hospitalization, and no young people have died.

Conversely, people 65 and over represent just 24-percent of cases, but 58-percent of hospitalizations, and 80-percent of deaths.

People age 25 to 49 represent more than a third (36-percent) of all COVID-19 cases in Mobile County, but just 11-percent of hospitalizations and less than one-percent of deaths.

Of those killed, 85-percent died in a hospital and 15-percent in a long term care facility. Long term care facilities account for 60-percent of deaths in the county.

African-Americans continue to be disproportionately affected. 36-percent of the county’s population is black, but African-Americans account for 48-percent of cases, 59-percent of hospitalizations, and 48-percent of deaths.