Woman’s father at William F. Green Veterans home, opens up about concerns regarding new COVID-19 cases

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ruth Carlisle’s father has been at the William F. Green Veterans Home for more than a year.

She hasn’t seen him face-to-face since March due to COVID-19 restrictions that began when the pandemic ramped up.

“It’s very hard because I took a picture of him the other day through the window, and he really can’t hear very well because of his age,” she said. “We were coming three-to-five times a week, and now it’s nothing. And he doesn’t understand it.”

Now, nine residents and seven employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

“With the increase in cases, this is really freaking us out because no one has been in there except the workers,” said Carlisle. “We’re concerned, what are they gonna do about it? They’re not really telling us anything.”

We’ve reached out to the facility for more details about the cases and what’s being done about them, but haven’t heard back.

