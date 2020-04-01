Woman, 90, with coronavirus dies after telling doctors to save ventilator for younger patients

Coronavirus

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBEEK, Belgium — A 90-year-old woman from Belgium died from coronavirus complications after refusing a ventilator, asking doctors to save it for younger patients, Fox News reports.

Suzanne Hoylaerts was taken to a doctor after she had a loss of appetite and shortness of breath.

Hoylaerts later was hospitalized tested positive for COVID-19.

She reportedly told doctors, “I don’t want to use artificial respiration. Save it for younger patients. I already had a good life.”

Hoylaerts died on March 22, two days after she was admitted to the hospital.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories