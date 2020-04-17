WKRG News 5’s coronavirus experts answer your questions

COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of our lives and you have lots of questions.

We’ve gathered a team of local experts on different topics to answer your questions on WKRG News 5 at Noon. Send your questions to coronavirus@wkrg.com

On Mondays we’ll speak with Kari Whatley runs the Equine Therapy Group in Baldwin County and is a licensed professional counselor.

Kari Whatley has experience as a mental health professional in private practice and is currently the bereavement coordinator for Gentiva Hospice. While coordinator for both the Juvenile Anger Management Program and Strengthening Families Program at Lifelines Family Counseling Center, she provided therapy for at-risk youth as well as the families of those children. During her time at Lifelines, she worked primarily with court-ordered youthful offenders. Kari has also coordinated equine therapy programs for youths with behavioral issues, ADHD, depression, anxiety, OCD, anger management, and eating disorders.

Kari has been a lifelong rider, successfully competed at the national level, and has trained under world-renowned instructors including Olympic rider Denny Emerson. Kari is a sought after instructor for several local U.S. Pony Club and riding associations and has instructed students through the championship level. Kari combines her experience as a trainer and skills as a counselor to create successful EAP sessions.

Licensed Professional Counselor – State of Alabama

EAGALA Certified Equine Specialist

M.S., Professional Counseling – Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)

B.S., Theology – Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)

Tony Sawyer is the owner of Bob’s Downtown Restaurant in Mobile. His place is known for its down-home food and Tony is an expert on simple recipes anyone can make with the ingredients you can actually find at the stores right now. Email Tony your questions about cooking, or requests for recipes you’d like to see him cook Fridays at Noon.

Monde Donaldson is vice president of the Better Business Bureau Educational Foundation of Central and South Alabama. She will be answering your questions Tuesdays at Noon.

In this position, her goal is to expand awareness of the BBB by creating relationships with business leaders, community partners and the general public. Since coming to the BBB last year, she has focused her attention on educating the public in South Alabama on consumer issues, scam alerts and fraud schemes. She recently completed intensive fraud training as a national scholarship recipient for a FINRA-sponsored workshop. The Mobile native came to the BBB after spending 27 years at Spring Hill College in the advancement division as a senior major gifts officer and director of alumni relations. In 2006, she was named fundraiser of the year by the Mobile chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. Monde also worked at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School for 10 years as the director of development. Before coming to Spring Hill, she worked at the University of Alabama, The Anniston Star and The Pensacola New Journal. She is a 1975 graduate of the University of Alabama where she served as editor of the student newspaper, The Crimson White. Her civic involvement includes the Rotary Club of Mobile, Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council, vice president of the Diocese of Mobile Catholic Foundation Board, the Spanish Fort Education Task Force and the Blessed Francis Seelos Catholic Church Advisory Council. She is a former board member of the Rotary Club and the Junior League of Mobile. Her achievements in the Junior League included editor of Folio magazine.