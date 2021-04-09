WKRG 5, USA Health team up for mass vaccination clinic

Mosque member Asie Late’s granddaughter Emma watches as a Northwell Health registered nurse inoculates her with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site inside the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG 5 is teaming up with USA Health for a mass vaccination clinic at the television studios in Mobile. Anyone 16 years old or over can get the vaccine during the drive-thru.

The clinic will be Tuesday, April 13th in the parking lot of the WKRG 5 studios from noon to 5.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

What: Mass vaccine clinic

When: Noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 13

Where: WKRG studios parking lot

Address: 555 Broadcast Drive, Mobile

Who: Anyone 16 and older with a valid ID

Info: No appointments needed

More details: USA Health and the City of Mobile are planning a mass vaccine clinic on Tuesday, April 13, from noon to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of WKRG’s studios at 555 Broadcast Drive in Mobile.

Who can get the shot? Anyone age 16 and older, with a valid ID, can receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during the drive-through event. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for use in those age 16 and older at this time.

Since Dec. 15, 2020, USA Health has provided more than 52,000 doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to members of the community through weekday vaccine clinics at the Mobile Civic Center arena and community-based events held throughout Mobile.