WKRG 5, USA Health team up for mass vaccination clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG 5 is teaming up with USA Health for a mass vaccination clinic at the television studios in Mobile. Anyone 16 years old or over can get the vaccine during the drive-thru.
The clinic will be Tuesday, April 13th in the parking lot of the WKRG 5 studios from noon to 5.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
What: Mass vaccine clinic
When: Noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 13
Where: WKRG studios parking lot
Address: 555 Broadcast Drive, Mobile
Who: Anyone 16 and older with a valid ID
Info: No appointments needed
More details: USA Health and the City of Mobile are planning a mass vaccine clinic on Tuesday, April 13, from noon to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of WKRG’s studios at 555 Broadcast Drive in Mobile.
Who can get the shot? Anyone age 16 and older, with a valid ID, can receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during the drive-through event. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for use in those age 16 and older at this time.
Since Dec. 15, 2020, USA Health has provided more than 52,000 doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to members of the community through weekday vaccine clinics at the Mobile Civic Center arena and community-based events held throughout Mobile.