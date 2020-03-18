With school closures, Feeding the Gulf Coast is now distributing 1800 meals a day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A constant worry since school closures have been announced is how children who rely on school meals will get access to good.

Non-Profit organization Feeding the Gulf Coast is now delivering more meals than usual as the region adapts to the coronavirus crisis. The organization typically distributes 1500 meals a day, but within a week it has upped that number to 1800.

The company’s president, Dan Emery, says Feeding the Gulf Coast is currently in emergency mode. They anticipate distributing 50 percent more than what they typically do throughout this crisis.

“There are lots of hungry kids and seniors, and if they don’t have some outlet they will miss many meals,” Emery said. “When disaster strikes, many people shut down but we are doing just the opposite.”

If you or know of someone that is in need of meals you can go on their website, and click on the “Find a Pantry” tab. Feeding the Gulf Coast works with more than 400 agencies and 1500 community organizations that help distribute these meals.

The organization is working with the government, but also depends on independent donations. Their partnership with Feeding America allows them to provide 5 meals for just $1.

