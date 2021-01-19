With Mobile County hospitals overcapacity, health officials hope to see COVID-19 decline

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There have been more than 400,000 cases of coronavirus in Alabama. More than 6,100 people in the state have died from the virus.

After a spike in coronavirus cases over the holidays, Mobile County Health officials hope case numbers will start to decline.

“With any luck we would see a small plateau or small decline in the acceleration of COVID cases, we did have slightly fewer cases reported last week than the week before,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree, with the Mobile County Health Department.

But, the county is still seeing record number of hospitalizations, up from spring and summer.

“Hospitals are in overcapacity status, we’re over the number of adult ICU beds that are licensed in Alabama, about 15-16 beds over. We have plenty of ventilators in Mobile County, but our adult ICU beds and long-term beds are filling up,” Dr. Murphree said.

The statewide mask mandate is set to expire Friday. We spoke with some on Tuesday, who are ready for the mandate to expire. But many say they are in favor of it continuing.

“It’s flu season and all of these different viruses and stuff, I think you should keep it on,” said Krystal Perryman.

“I think it should be extended if they believe that it helps,” said Lisa Sterling.

Some say they will still wear their masks, even if the mandate is not extended.

“There’s too much COVID-19 going around,” said Rita Faulk.

“Masks work. We see they work, and the extension of the mask mandate to get us through particularly January and February would appear to be critical, but we’ll stay tuned on that,” said Dr. Scott Chavers, with the Mobile County Health Department.

The mask mandate is set to expire January 22, 2021.