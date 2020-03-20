Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

With drive-thru only, truck drivers have trouble finding food along their route

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — Truckers have become the unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re driving long hours to make sure stores stay stocked and supplies are where they need to be.

“With the whole paper shortage, we’re pretty much nonstop,” said Bryan Parker, a log truck driver.

Truckers are doing their best to move their supply fast with the high demand, but precautionary measures being taken at restaurants are making it hard for truck drivers to find something quick to eat.

“A lot of the fast food places are going strictly to drive-thru so it’s hard for trucks to stop,” said Parker.

However, when Parker stopped at the Whataburger in Century, Florida he came across a pleasant surprise. A Cashier was outside taking orders specifically for those drivers who can’t fit their trucks through the drive-thru.

It’s a simple gesture restaurants can take to make sure we take care of those who are working around the clock to keep shelves stocked.

“It’s a big encouragement. It lets us know that they’re thinking about the drivers and thinking about all the complications that we’re having to go through.”

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories