Wind Creek to reopen resort properties June 4

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wind Creek Hospitality says all three resort properties will have a soft reopen June 4 to invited guests and a public reopen Monday, June 8.

New policies:

Temperature checks for all guests & employees

Masks or face coverings will be required for everyone. (Guests are asked to bring their own.)

Players who do not have their own mask will be able to acquire one for a small donation supporting local first responders, health care providers, and COVID Patient relief funds.

Smoking will only be allowed in designated spots separate from the gaming floor, restaurants, and other public areas.

Upon reopening, the casino floor will be open to the public for four (4) sessions each day and deep cleaning will be conducted between sessions.

Wind Creek says all properties will be at roughly one-third of the full capacity.

For those who want to plan ahead, Wind Creek is introducing a new reservation system that lets guests make a reservation for a particular session up to 14 days in advance.

“Just like your favorite restaurant on a Friday night, a reservation isn’t required. But if you absolutely want to join us on a given day and time, reservations are available.” Jay Dorris, CEO & President of Wind Creek

The reservation system will be open to guests by June 3rd by visiting Wind Creek Casino.

Details about all safety protocols are available here.

