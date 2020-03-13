William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette closes all visitation

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette on Friday announced it is closing to visitors due to coronavirus concerns.

The facility posted the following on Facebook:

In the interest of the health and welfare of our veterans and staff, William F. Green has made the decision to temporarily close all visitation in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As the population we serve is by far the most vulnerable group affected by this disease, we are stopping all medically unnecessary visits to the veterans. Prevention is our first priority, so we ask visitors to please comply with visitation restrictions as these have been put in place for the protection for our veterans and staff. Our homes may make some visitor allowances for compassion cases and families should continue to communicate with a veteran’s primary nurse in these situations.

We understand that connecting with family is very important to our veterans. We are asking family and friends to please consider other means of communication such as phone, email, text, video chat, or social media at this time. We will continue to closely monitor the status of COVID-19 and we are committed to make every effort to prepare for and prevent its spread. We will reopen the William F. Green visitation as soon as practicable.

Thank you for your understanding and for joining us to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in our community.

