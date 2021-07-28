Will other Mobile County hospitals require COVID-19 vaccine?

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, some hospitals are requiring their employees to get vaccinated.

Ascension Health announced this week they will now require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Ascension Providence and Sacred Heart in Pensacola employees will now be required to complete the COVID-19 vaccine series by Nov. 12.

COVID-19 cases have continued to skyrocket in Mobile County. The Mobile County Health Department recorded 547 cases Tuesday, and 198 people are hospitalized.

Ascension released the information requiring employees to get vaccinated via email Tuesday and posted the release to their website. They say they came to this decision as the pandemic continues and new variants emerge, they want to ensure their patients, visitors, and associates are safe.

We asked other hospitals in Mobile County if they plan on following suit.

Springhill Medical Center released a statement from the hospital’s CEO:

“We are seriously considering it but have not yet mandated it.” Jeff St. Clair, Springhill Medical Center President/CEO

USA Health says they continue to encourage their staff and everyone to get vaccinated.

We have reached out to Infirmary Health and have yet to hear back.