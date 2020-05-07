Wife of USA Professor who died due to COVID-19 speaks about husband’s death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The widow of a University of South Alabama professor who died due to COVID-19 spoke with News 5 about his death hoping to raise awareness.

Dr. Brian Axsmith worked with the University for more than 20 years.

His late wife Jennifer said they began noticing Brian’s symptoms on April 14th. She said, “He just started with coughing and sneezing, and really what didn’t sound too much out of the ordinary for like what you might expect with allergies at first.”

Just a few days later, she said he was so tired he was unable to get out of bed. After two rounds of antibiotics and his condition worsening, Brian called 911, and went to the hospital where he was told he’d have to be intubated.

Jennifer said, “During the night, his O2 stats had dropped back down to the mid-80s again and his blood pressure was dropping too, so the last few words we were able to say were, you know, I love you, just be strong, the doctors know what they’re doing and just you’ll be okay.”

Jennifer had no idea those would be the last words she her husband would be able to hear her speak. She hopes people take COVID-19 seriously to stop the spread. Jennifer said, “I’m here to tell you I don’t ever want to see another one of my Facebook friends, or my family go through this.”

