Why older patients are continuing physical therapy amid the pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Physical therapists are still working amid the pandemic. The Center for Balance and Rehabilitation in Mobile typically sees patients who are older and need therapy as they recover from health issues like strokes or vertigo.

Yvonne DeMouy attends physical therapy three times a week for her back pain. She is still going to the clinic regularly. “This is about my only outing is coming here. It’s really helping,” said DeMouy.

Laura Grandquest also still attends regularly. She’s rehabbing ahead of a knee replacement surgery that’s been pushed back indefinitely because of COVID-19. “Emotionally it helps me to come because I know that I’m doing something to benefit myself and I’m coming to a safe environment,” said Grandquest.

Eric Dekle owns The Center for Balance and Rehabilitation. He says it’s especially important for their older patients to remain active. “To be inactive for 4, 6, 8, 12 weeks, they’re actually probably going to come back in worse condition than when they originally started,” said Dekle.

That’s something Dott Robinson who has Parkinson’s knows all to well. She once stopped going to physical therapy. “I was weak and my balance was terrible. There’s no way I could have walked down there and walked back. It was that bad,” said Robinson.

For patients who are choosing to stay home, those at The Center for Balance and Rehabilitation are putting together at-home exercise plans for them so those patients don’t fall off course.

LATEST STORIES: