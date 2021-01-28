WHO researchers look for origins of Covid-19 in Wuhan

FILE – In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. An email obtained by The Associated Press shows that the World Health Organization has recorded 65 cases of the coronavirus among staff based at its headquarters, including at least one cluster of infections. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File)

BEIJING (AP) – A World Health Organization team of researchers who are in the Chinese city of Wuhan to search for the origins of the coronavirus pandemic are emerging from a two-week quarantine Thursday. Their visit has been shrouded in secrecy, with neither China nor the WHO revealing exactly what the team will do or where it will go.

Scientists hope that information on the earliest known cases of new coronavirus will help them better understand where it came from and prevent similar pandemics in the future. The search for the origins is likely to be a yearslong effort that could help prevent future pandemics.

