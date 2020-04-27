White House cancels Monday Coronavirus Task Force briefing

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — The White House has canceled Monday’s Coronavirus Task Force media briefing, according to multiple correspondents.
The White House has been holding daily press conferences around 5 p.m. almost every weekday up until today.
The cancellation comes two days after President Trump suggested the briefings are “Not worth the time and effort.”
